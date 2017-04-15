Larger Cover Woodworking for Young Makers Fun and Easy Do-It-Yourself Projects By Publisher: Maker Media, Inc Final Release Date: April 2017 (est.) Pages: 88 Learning to be a maker has never been more fun. Full-color cartoons and drawings lead you through the steps needed for making a wizard wand, a sanding block, a charging station for your phone or tablet, and a sturdy box with a hidden compartment. You'll learn how to choose and use the right tools, measure and cut properly, sand, glue, and finish your woodworking projects to make them look great.



This is the perfect guide for young people who want to do woodworking at home, at school, or at a local makerspace. It teaches fundamental skills and unlocks creativity. No prior experience or knowledge of tools is required. Everything you need to know is explained in the text and cartoons.



This easy-to-follow guide is suitable for all ages. It features:



Lavish cartoons and line artStep-by-step instructions with full-color artProjects that are fun and usefulBasic skills, handy tips, and safety precautions



Woodworking is the most universally useful of crafts. In this book, young adults will learn to work successfully with standard hand tools found in any garage or basement workshop and in any school shop class. The skills learned here will unlock a lifetime of useful skills and satisfying accomplishments. Title: Woodworking for Young Makers By: Loyd Blankenship , Lane Boyd Publisher: Maker Media, Inc Formats: Print Print: Pages: 88 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-68045-281-5 | ISBN 10: 1-68045-281-9 Loyd Blankenship Loyd Blankenship has written on topics ranging from sports to computers and roleplaying games. He has more than two decades of woodworking experience and, when not busy with his day job at Intel, can often be found making stuff at Ocean State Maker Mill in Rhode Island. Lane Boyd Lane Boyd has spent the last seven years perfecting the art of creating wands from branches found around his neighborhood and from the Texas hill country around Austin. Originally a political beat reporter and then a computer graphic design journalist, Boyd now manages websites and email campaigns for the healthcare industry while searching for his next opportunity to make a new magical item.