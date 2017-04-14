Larger Cover IoT Developer Landscape The backgrounds, endeavours, challenges, and results of IoT developers By Stijn Schuermans, Christina Voskoglou Publisher: VisionMobile Final Release Date: April 2017 Pages: 43 It is clear that software - and therefore software developers - play a key role in shaping IoT products and ultimately the IoT market. The value of the Internet of Things is not in the devices or the connections, but in what software allows you to do with data that was never so abundant. Understanding IoT developers - their needs, their challenges, and the context in which they operate - is more important than ever for ambitious technology companies that want to reap the gains of vibrant communities of co-creators. With this report, we hope to provide a solid, data-rich contribution to that understanding. Title: IoT Developer Landscape By: Stijn Schuermans , Christina Voskoglou Publisher: VisionMobile Formats: Ebook

