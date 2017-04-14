Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
The backgrounds, endeavours, challenges, and results of IoT developers
Larger Cover
IoT Developer Landscape
The backgrounds, endeavours, challenges, and results of IoT developers
By Stijn Schuermans, Christina Voskoglou
Publisher: VisionMobile
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 43

It is clear that software - and therefore software developers - play a key role in shaping IoT products and ultimately the IoT market. The value of the Internet of Things is not in the devices or the connections, but in what software allows you to do with data that was never so abundant. Understanding IoT developers - their needs, their challenges, and the context in which they operate - is more important than ever for ambitious technology companies that want to reap the gains of vibrant communities of co-creators. With this report, we hope to provide a solid, data-rich contribution to that understanding.

Product Details
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $2,900.00
Formats:  PDF
This item is not available.
 