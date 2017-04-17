Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Finding early adopters in two emerging ecosystems
How and Where to Reach Augmented and Virtual Reality Developers
By Mark Wilcox, Stijn Schuermans, Christina Voskoglou
Publisher: VisionMobile
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 24

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) had a lot of hype in 2016. There’s excitement because low cost smartphone components have made both technologies feasible for the mass market, although there is not yet a viable consumer market for apps and content. While hardware platforms for both technologies have made great strides forward, they are not yet really ready for the mass market. However, the potential for AR and VR are clear to many, including large numbers of developers that want to explore the possibilities and position themselves to profit from a future wave of growth.

