Make: Design Your Own Circuits
17 Exciting Design Ideas for New Electronics Projects
Publisher: Maker Media, Inc
Pages: 256
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Make: Electronics--Creating Circuits is a standalone book that doesn't require familiarity with Charles Platt's other popular Make: Electronics books.