Fusion 360 for Makers
Design Your Own Digital Models for 3D Printing and CNC Fabrication
Publisher: Maker Media, Inc
Pages: 256
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
All the projects in this book have the same difficulty level, they just incorporate different tools and techniques, so readers can skip directly to the projects that most interest them. Projects will be both direct and parametrically modeled. Fusion 360 is one of the most powerful CAD/CAM programs on the market, yet even beginners can master it.