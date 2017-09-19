Jumpstarting the Raspberry Pi Zero W
Control the World Around You with a $10 Computer
Publisher: Maker Media, Inc
Release Date: September 2017
Pages: 50
Why choose the Raspberry Pi Zero W? It's small. It's cheap. It's power-efficient. It has WiFi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) built in. And it has the same general-purpose input/output (GPIO) header that bigger Raspberry Pi models have: the gateway to controlling all sorts of hardware.
Projects include:
This is the perfect book for students, teachers, and hobbyists who want a quick-start guide to the Raspberry Pi Zero W. No prior experience with programable boards is required.