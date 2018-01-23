Jumpstarting Javascript
Build a Twitter Bot and LED Alert System Using Node.js and Raspberry Pi
Publisher: Maker Media, Inc
Release Date: January 2018
Pages: 50
Each book starts with instructions on how to install or initialize the hardware or software needed to reach the "Hello, World" stage of getting started!
The second project in the book builds on the first to use more of the hardware or software's capabilities. Later projects expand the user's knowledge into lesser-known aspects of the topic.
All Jumpstarting projects are for Makers -- they provide hands-on, real-world experience in making the hardware or software do what you want it to do!