More Tinkering
How Kids in the Tropics Learn by Making Stuff
Publisher: Maker Media, Inc
Release Date: October 2018
Pages: 288
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Inside you'll find:
This book is perfect for parents, teachers, and students with an interest in hands-on, tinkering-based science and mathematics education, whether in traditional schools or in home-schooling situations. It will also be of interest to anyone who wants to learn more about developing nations, the culture and unique history of Timor-Leste, tropical nations or Asian cultures, with specific links to Indonesia, Portugal, or Australia.