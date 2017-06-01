Easy Electronics
Brilliantly clear graphics will take you step by step through 12 basic projects, none of which should take more than half an hour. Using alligator clips to connect components, you see and hear immediate results. The hands-on approach is fun and intriguing, especially for family members exploring the projects together.
The 12 experiments will introduce you to switches, resistors, capacitors, transistors, phototransistors, LEDs, audio transducers, and a silicon chip. You'll even learn how to read schematics by comparing them with the circuits that you build.
No prior knowledge is required, and no math is involved. You learn by seeing, hearing, and touching. By the end of Experiment 12, you may be eager to move on to a more detailed book. Easy Electronics will function perfectly as a prequel to the same author's bestseller, Make: Electronics.
All the components listed in the book are inexpensive and readily available from online sellers. A very affordable kit has been developed in conjunction with the book to eliminate the chore of shopping for separate parts. A QR code inside the book will take you to the vendor's web site.
Concepts include:
And more. Grab your copy and start experimenting!