Books & Videos

Table of Contents

Chapter: Introduction to Real-World Machine Learning

Introduction

01m 39s

Working with Real Data

12m 6s

Descriptive Statistics and Scaling

02m 17s

Machine Learning Models

04m 39s

The Curse of Dimensionality And Principal Component Analysis

08m 9s

Model Evaluation and Validation

08m 46s

Real World Examples

01m 54s

Conclusion

02m 0s