Books & Videos

Table of Contents

Chapter: Logistic regression

Introduction

02m 8s

Classification

03m 27s

Logistic Regression

04m 48s

Fitting Logistic Regression

06m 15s

Gradient Descent

06m 18s

Multivariate and Non-Linear Logistic Regression

05m 7s

Multi Class Classification

02m 34s

Chapter: KNN, Trees and Ensemble models

KNN

11m 32s

Decision Trees

18m 56s

Ensemble Models & the Random Forest

07m 13s

Chapter: Support Vector Machines

Introduction

04m 29s

How to maximize the margin

03m 53s

Soft vs hard margin

03m 12s

Non-linear SVMs

02m 57s

Kernels

01m 56s

Chapter: Bayes and Naive Bayes

Conditional Probability & Bayes Theorem

10m 33s

Bayesian Inference

07m 12s

Naïve Bayes and Conditional Independence

13m 19s

Chapter: Conclusion

Conclusions

01m 42s