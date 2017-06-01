HBase: The Definitive Guide, 2nd Edition
Random Access to Your Planet-Size Data
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: August 2017
Pages: 1300
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
If you’re looking for a scalable storage solution to accommodate a virtually endless amount of data, this updated edition shows you how Apache HBase can meet your needs. Modeled after Google’s BigTable architecture, HBase scales to billions of rows and millions of columns, while ensuring that write and read performance remain constant.
Fully revised for HBase 1.0, this second edition brings you up to speed on the new HBase client API, as well as security features and new case studies that demonstrate HBase use in the real world. Whether you just started to evaluate this non-relational database, or plan to put it into practice right away, this book has your back.
- Launch into basic, advanced, and administrative features of HBase’s new client-facing API
- Use new classes to integrate HBase with Hadoop’s MapReduce framework
- Explore HBase’s architecture, including the storage format, write-ahead log, and background processes
- Dive into advanced usage, such extended client and server options
- Learn cluster sizing, tuning, and monitoring best practices
- Design schemas, copy tables, import bulk data, decommission nodes, and other tasks
- Go deeper into HBase security, including Kerberos and encryption at rest