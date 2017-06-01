Building Products for the Enterprise
Product Management in Enterprise Software
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 434
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
In this practical guide, Blair Reeves, Product Principal at SAS Software, and Benjamin Gaines, Group Product Manager for Adobe Analytics, provide clear lessons for enterprise product managers that explain these challenges and provide proven strategies to overcome them. You'll learn about the critical differences between the enterprise and consumer markets, why this is so critical for Product Managers to understand, and the three core domains of knowledge that every enterprise PM must master to excel in their craft. You'll also read about the diverse experiences of other enterprise Product Managers from across our industry and how they have dealt with similar issues to build the most high-impact software solutions for the enterprise today.