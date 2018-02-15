Optimizing Java
Practical Techniques for Improving JVM Application Performance
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: February 2018
Pages: 421
Currently, no books exist that focus on the practicalities of Java application performance tuning, as opposed to the theory and internals of Java virtual machines. This practical guide is the "missing link" that aims to move Java performance tuning from the realm of guesswork and folklore to an experimental science.
- Learn how to approach performance problems in an consistent and systematic way
- Resolve production performance issues by learning core Java performance topics
- Identify and resolve performance issues before encountering them in production
- Understand the performance problems you encounter by learning the Java platform’s internals