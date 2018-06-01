Visualizing Streaming Data
Interactive Analysis Beyond Static Limits
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: June 2018
Pages: 200
While tools for analyzing streaming and real-time data are gaining adoption, the ability to visualize these data types has yet to catch up. Dashboards are good at conveying daily or weekly data trends at a glance, though capturing snapshots when data is transforming from moment to moment is more difficult—but not impossible.
With this practical guide, application designers, data scientists, and system administrators will explore ways to create visualizations that bring context and a sense of time to streaming text data. Author Anthony Aragues guides you through the concepts and tools you need to build visualizations for analyzing data as it arrives.
- Determine your company’s goals for visualizing streaming data
- Identify key data sources and learn how to stream them
- Learn practical methods for processing streaming data
- Build a client application for interacting with events, logs, and records
- Explore common components for visualizing streaming data
- Consider analysis concepts for developing your visualization
- Define the dashboard’s layout, flow direction, and component movement
- Improve visualization quality and productivity through collaboration
- Explore use cases including security, IoT devices, and application data