CSS Pocket Reference, 5th Edition
Visual Presentation for the Web
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2018
Pages: 208
When you’re working with CSS and need an answer now, this concise yet comprehensive quick reference provides the essential information you need. Revised and updated for CSS3, this fifth edition is ideal for intermediate to advanced web designers and developers.
You’ll find a short introduction to the key concepts of CSS and alphabetical summaries of CSS selectors and properties. You’ll also discover information on new properties, including grid, flexbox, clipping, masking, and compositing.
- Quickly find the information you need
- Explore CSS concepts, values, selectors and queries, and properties
- Learn how new features complement and extend your CSS practices
- Discover new properties including animations, grid, flexbox, masking, filtering, and compositing in this new edition