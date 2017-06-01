Managing Kubernetes
Operating Kubernetes Clusters in the Real World
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: May 2018
Pages: 175
Kubernetes has greatly simplified the task of deploying containerized applications to the cloud, but if you want to get the most out of this open source orchestrator, you need a dedicated team to manage it on a day-to-day basis. This practical book shows Site Reliability Engineers and DevOps Leads how to build, operate, manage, and upgrade a Kubernetes cluster, whether you’re using cloud infrastructure or bare metal servers.
Brendan Burns, co-founder of the Kubernetes platform, and Craig Tracey, Solutions Engineer at Heptio, take you through initial deployment, architectural choices for designing a cluster, monitoring and alerting, managing access control, and upgrading Kubernetes. By diving deep into Kubernetes management, your organization can take full advantage of this orchestrator’s capabilities.
- Learn how your cluster operates, how developers use it to deploy applications, and how Kubernetes facilitates a developer’s job
- Adjust, secure, and tune your cluster by understanding Kubernetes’ APIs and configuration options
- Detect when things in the cluster break, and learn the steps necessary to respond and recover from these problems
- Determine how and when to add libraries, tools, and platforms that build on, extend, or otherwise improve the usage of a Kubernetes cluster