AI for People and Business
A Framework for Better Human Experiences and Business Success
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2019
Pages: 316
If you’re an executive, manager, or anyone interested in leveraging AI within your organization, this is your guide. You’ll understand exactly what AI is, learn how to identify AI opportunities, and develop and execute a successful AI vision and strategy. Alex Castrounis, business consultant and former IndyCar engineer and race strategist, examines the value of AI and shows you how to develop an AI vision and strategy that benefits both people and business.
AI is exciting, powerful, and game changing—but too many AI initiatives end in failure. With this book, you’ll explore the risks, considerations, trade-offs, and constraints for pursuing an AI initiative. You’ll learn how to create better human experiences and greater business success through winning AI solutions and human-centered products.
- Use the book’s AIPB Framework to conduct end-to-end, goal-driven innovation and value creation with AI
- Define a goal-aligned AI vision and strategy for stakeholders, including businesses, customers, and users
- Leverage AI successfully by focusing on concepts such as scientific innovation and AI readiness and maturity
- Understand the importance of executive leadership for pursuing AI initiatives
"A must read for business executives and managers interested in learning about AI and unlocking its benefits. Alex Castrounis has simplified complex topics so that anyone can begin to leverage AI within their organization." - Dan Park, GM & Director, Uber
"Alex Castrounis has been at the forefront of helping organizations understand the promise of AI and leverage its benefits, while avoiding the many pitfalls that can derail success. In this essential book, he shares his expertise with the rest of us." - Dean Wampler, Ph.D., VP, Fast Data Engineering at Lightbend