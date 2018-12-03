Java in a Nutshell, 7th Edition
A Desktop Quick Reference
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: December 2018
Pages: 456
This updated edition of Java in a Nutshell not only helps experienced Java programmers get the most out of Java versions 9 through 11, it’s also a learning path for new developers. Chock full of examples that demonstrate how to take complete advantage of modern Java APIs and development best practices, this thoroughly revised book includes new material on Java Concurrency Utilities.
The book’s first section provides a fast-paced, no-fluff introduction to the Java programming language and the core runtime aspects of the Java platform. The second section is a reference to core concepts and APIs that explains how to perform real programming work in the Java environment.
- Get up to speed on language details, including Java 9-11 changes
- Learn object-oriented programming, using basic Java syntax
- Explore generics, enumerations, annotations, and lambda expressions
- Understand basic techniques used in object-oriented design
- Examine concurrency and memory, and how they’re intertwined
- Work with Java collections and handle common data formats
- Delve into Java’s latest I/O APIs, including asynchronous channels
- Use Nashorn to execute JavaScript on the Java Virtual Machine
- Become familiar with development tools in OpenJDK