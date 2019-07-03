Programming Quantum Computers
Essential Algorithms and Code Samples
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2019
Pages: 336
Quantum computers are set to kick-start a second computing revolution in an exciting and intriguing way. Learning to program a Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) is not only fun and exciting, but it's a way to get your foot in the door. Like learning any kind of programming, the best way to proceed is by getting your hands dirty and diving into code.
This practical book uses publicly available quantum computing engines, clever notation, and a programmer’s mindset to get you started. You'll be able to build up the intuition, skills, and tools needed to start writing quantum programs and solve problems that you care about.