Think Complexity, 2nd Edition
Complexity Science and Computational Modeling
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2018
Pages: 230
Expand your Python skills by working with data structures and algorithms in a refreshing context—through an eye-opening exploration of complexity science. Whether you’re an intermediate-level Python programmer or a student of computational modeling, you’ll delve into examples of complex systems through a series of worked examples, exercises, case studies, and easy-to-understand explanations.
In this updated second edition, you’ll work with graphs, algorithm analysis, scale-free networks, and cellular automata, using advanced features that make Python such a powerful language. Ideal as a text for courses on Python programming and algorithms, Think Complexity will also help self-learners gain valuable experience with topics and ideas they might not encounter otherwise.
For every chapter, there are two Jupyter notebooks in the book’s software repository: one contains the code from the chapter, explanatory text, and exercises; the other contains the solutions to the exercises.