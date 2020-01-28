Fundamentals of Software Architecture
An Engineering Approach
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: February 2020
Pages: 422
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Salary surveys worldwide regularly place software architect in the top 10 best jobs, yet no real guide exists to help developers become architects. Until now. This book provides the first comprehensive overview of software architecture’s many aspects. Aspiring and existing architects alike will examine architectural characteristics, architectural patterns, component determination, diagramming and presenting architecture, evolutionary architecture, and many other topics.
Mark Richards and Neal Ford—hands-on practitioners who have taught software architecture classes professionally for years—focus on architecture principles that apply across all technology stacks. You’ll explore software architecture in a modern light, taking into account all the innovations of the past decade.
This book examines:
- Architecture patterns: The technical basis for many architectural decisions
- Components: Identification, coupling, cohesion, partitioning, and granularity
- Soft skills: Effective team management, meetings, negotiation, presentations, and more
- Modernity: Engineering practices and operational approaches that have changed radically in the past few years
- Architecture as an engineering discipline: Repeatable results, metrics, and concrete valuations that add rigor to software architecture