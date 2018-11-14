Continuous API Management
Making the Right Decisions in an Evolving Landscape
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: November 2018
Pages: 290
A lot of work is required to release an API, but the effort doesn’t always pay off. Overplanning before an API matures is a wasted investment, while underplanning can lead to disaster. This practical guide provides maturity models for individual APIs and multi-API landscapes to help you invest the right human and company resources for the right maturity level at the right time.
How do you balance the desire for agility and speed with the need for robust and scalable operations? Four experts from the API Academy show software architects, program directors, and product owners how to maximize the value of their APIs by managing them as products through a continuous life cycle.
- Learn which API decisions you need to govern and how and where to do so
- Design, deploy, and manage APIs using an API-as-a-product (AaaP) approach
- Examine ten pillars that form the foundation of API product work
- Learn how the continuous improvement model governs changes throughout an API’s lifetime
- Explore the five stages of a complete API product life cycle
- Delve into team roles needed to design, build, and maintain your APIs
- Learn how to manage your API landscape—the set of APIs published by your organization