Stream Processing with Heron
Streaming and Real-Time Data at Scale
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: March 2019
Pages: 230
For data engineers and researchers new to stream processing, this practical book provides a professional reference that focuses on Apache Heron. Authors Huijun Wu and Maosong Fu from Twitter provide the basic knowledge you need to get started with this real-time processing engine. Learn how Heron serves as a general-purpose, modular, and extensible platform that you can use to support common real-time analytics use cases.
Through the course of this book, you’ll discover approaches for tackling challenges in stream processing systems and applications. You’ll also understand how to build streaming applications that can benefit from Heron’s robustness, high performance, adaptability to cloud environments, and ease of use.
With this book, you’ll examine:
- A complete study path that shows you how to develop stream processing systems
- Heron’s data model, system, topology submission process, architecture, and components
- How to compile the Heron source code
- Methods for migrating Apache Storm’s topology to Heron
- Heron components, including state manager, scheduler, topology master, stream manager, instance, metrics manager, and metrics cache
- Heron tools, including tracker, UI, and explorer
- New features, such as health manager, Python topology, delivery semantics, and API server