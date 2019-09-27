Istio: Up and Running
Using a Service Mesh to Connect, Secure, Control, and Observe
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: October 2019
Pages: 272
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
You did it. You successfully transformed your application into a microservices architecture. But now that you’re running services across different environments—public to public, private to public, virtual machine to container—your cloud native software is beginning to encounter reliability issues.
How do you stay on top of this ever-increasing complexity? With the Istio service mesh, you’ll be able to manage traffic, control access, monitor, report, get telemetry data, manage quota, trace, and more with resilience across your microservice.
In this book, Lee Calcote and Zack Butcher explain why your services need a service mesh and demonstrate step-by-step how Istio fits into the life cycle of a distributed application. You’ll learn about the tools and APIs for enabling and managing many of the features found in Istio.
- Explore the observability challenges Istio addresses
- Use request routing, traffic shifting, fault injection, and other features essential to running a solid service mesh
- Generate and collect telemetry information
- Try different deployment patterns, including A/B, blue/green, and canary
- Get examples of how to develop and deploy real-world applications with Istio support