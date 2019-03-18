Creating Augmented and Virtual Realities
Theory and Practice for Next-Generation Spatial Computing
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2019
Pages: 372
Despite popular forays into augmented and virtual reality in recent years, spatial computing still sits on the cusp of mainstream use. Developers, artists, and designers looking to enter this field today have few places to turn for expert guidance. In this book, Erin Pangilinan, Steve Lukas, and Vasanth Mohan examine the AR and VR development pipeline and provide hands-on practice to help you hone your skills.
Through step-by-step tutorials, you’ll learn how to build practical applications and experiences grounded in theory and backed by industry use cases. In each section of the book, industry specialists, including Timoni West, Victor Prisacariu, and Nicolas Meuleau, join the authors to explain the technology behind spatial computing.
In three parts, this book covers:
- Art and design: Explore spatial computing and design interactions, human-centered interaction and sensory design, and content creation tools for digital art
- Technical development: Examine differences between ARKit, ARCore, and spatial mapping-based systems; learn approaches to cross-platform development on head-mounted displays
- Use cases: Learn how data and machine learning visualization and AI work in spatial computing, training, sports, health, and other enterprise applications