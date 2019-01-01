Presto: The Definitive Guide
SQL at Any Scale, on Any Storage, in Any Environment
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: May 2019
Pages: 350
Perform fast interactive SQL analytics against different data sources using the Presto distributed SQL query engine. With this practical book, you’ll learn how to conduct analytics on data where it lives, including Hive, Cassandra, relational databases, and proprietary data stores. Matt Fuller from Starburst Data and Presto cocreator Martin Traverso show analysts how to manage, use, and even develop with Presto.
Initially developed by Facebook, open source Presto is now used by Netflix, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Twitter, Uber, and many other companies. You’ll learn how a single Presto query can combine data from multiple sources to allow for analytics across your entire organization.
This book will help you:
- Get started using Presto
- Explore Presto architectural concepts
- Learn best practices and tuning
- Use Presto with various business intelligence and SQL analytical tools
- Query data from different data sources, including query federation
- Learn how to use Presto on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform