iOS 12 Programming Fundamentals with Swift
Swift, Xcode, and Cocoa Basics
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: October 2018
Pages: 652
Move into iOS development by getting a firm grasp of its fundamentals, including the Xcode 9 IDE, Cocoa Touch, and the latest version of Apple’s acclaimed programming language, Swift 4. With this thoroughly updated guide, you’ll learn the Swift language, understand Apple’s Xcode development tools, and discover the Cocoa framework.
- Explore Swift’s object-oriented concepts
- Become familiar with built-in Swift types
- Dive deep into Swift objects, protocols, and generics
- Tour the lifecycle of an Xcode project
- Learn how nibs are loaded
- Understand Cocoa’s event-driven design
- Communicate with C and Objective-C
Once you master the fundamentals, you’ll be ready to tackle the details of iOS app development with author Matt Neuburg’s companion guide, Programming iOS 12.