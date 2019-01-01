Building Machine Learning Powered Applications
Going from Idea to Product
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: June 2019
Pages: 250
Learn the skills necessary to design, build, and deploy applications powered by machine learning. Through the course of this hands-on book, you’ll build an example ML-driven application from initial idea to deployed product. Data scientists, software engineers, and product managers with little or no ML experience will learn the tools, best practices, and challenges involved in building a real-world ML application step-by-step.
Author Emmanuel Ameisen, who worked as a data scientist at Zipcar and led Insight Data Science’s AI program, demonstrates key ML concepts with code snippets, illustrations, and screenshots from the book’s example application.
The first part of this guide shows you how to plan and measure success for an ML application. Part II shows you how to build a working ML model, and Part III explains how to improve the model until it fulfills your original vision. Part IV covers deployment and monitoring strategies.
This book will help you:
- Determine your product goal and set up a machine learning problem
- Build your first end-to-end pipeline quickly and acquire an initial dataset
- Train and evaluate your ML model and address performance bottlenecks
- Deploy and monitor models in a production environment