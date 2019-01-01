Hands-On Smart Contract Development with Solidity and Ethereum
From Fundamentals to Deployment
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: August 2019
Pages: 250
Learn how to design, develop, and deploy smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. With this practical book, software developers with a high-level understanding of the blockchain will use the Solidity programming language to write decentralized applications (dApps) using the web3.js library.
Smart contracts have allowed technologists to create a new breed of software systems that have ushered in the next revolution in human organization. Kevin Solorio, Randall Kanna, and David Hoover teach you the fundamentals of Solidity, as well as key topics such as unit testing, deployment, and preventing security vulnerabilities. You'll also learn how to leverage the built-in public/private key cryptography in the Ethereum protocol.
- Learn the fundamentals of how the Ethereum blockchain works
- Setup a local Ethereum client using Parity
- Develop and test secure smart contracts using Solidity and Vyper
- Learn how to deploy smart contracts
- Interact with your smart contract using Web3 (JavaScript)
- Work with hands-on examples and walkthroughs of common scenarios