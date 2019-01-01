The Experience-Centric Organization
How to Win Through Customer Experience
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2019
Pages: 268
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Is your organization prepared for the next paradigm of customer experience, or will you be left behind? This practical book will make you a winner in a market driven by experience, enabling you to develop desirable offerings and standout service to attract loyal customers.
Author Simon Clatworthy shows you how to transform your organization into one that aligns your customers’ experiential journey with platforms, organizational structures, and strategic alliances. Rather than treat customer experience as an add-on to product and service design, you’ll discover how experience-centricity can drive the whole organization.
- Learn the five steps necessary to transform into an experience-centric organization
- Explore the underlying structure needed to design and deliver memorable experiences
- Understand how customers and clients experience products and services
- Develop experiential DNA as an extension of your brand DNA
- Be proactive by translating cultural trends into experiences