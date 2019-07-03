Learning Apache OpenWhisk
Developing Open Serverless Solutions
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2019
Serverless computing greatly simplifies software development. Your team can focus solely on your application while the cloud provider manages the servers you need. This practical guide shows you step-by-step how to build and deploy complex applications in a flexible multicloud, multilanguage environment using Apache OpenWhisk. You’ll learn how this platform enables you to pursue a vendor-independent approach using preconfigured containers, microservices, and Kubernetes as your cloud operating system.
Michele Sciabarrà demonstrates how to build a serverless application using classical design patterns and the programming language or languages that best fit your task. You’ll start by building a simple serverless application hands-on before diving into the more complex aspects of the OpenWhisk platform.
- Examine how OpenWhisk’s serverless architecture works, including the use of packages, actions, sequences, triggers, rules, and feeds
- Learn how OpenWhisk compares to existing architectures, such as Java Enterprise Edition
- Manipulate OpenWhisk features using the command-line interface or a JavaScript API
- Design applications using common Gang of Four design patterns
- Use architectural design patterns such as model-view-controller to combine several OpenWhisk actions
- Learn how to test and debug your code in a serverless environment