Practical Data Science with SAP
Machine Learning Techniques for Enterprise Data
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: September 2019
Pages: 332
Learn how to fuse today's data science tools and techniques with your SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. With this practical guide, SAP veterans Greg Foss and Paul Modderman demonstrate how to use several data analysis tools to solve interesting problems with your SAP data.
Data engineers and scientists will explore ways to add SAP data to their analysis processes, while SAP business analysts will learn practical methods for answering questions about the business. By focusing on grounded explanations of both SAP processes and data science tools, this book gives data scientists and business analysts powerful methods for discovering deep data truths.
You'll explore:
- Examples of how data analysis can help you solve several SAP challenges
- Natural language processing for unlocking the secrets in text
- Data science techniques for data clustering and segmentation
- Methods for detecting anomalies in your SAP data
- Data visualization techniques for making your data come to life