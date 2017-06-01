D3 for the Impatient
Interactive Graphics for Programmers and Scientists
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: May 2019
Pages: 50
If you understand the basics of HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript and want to make quick sense of the extensive but often overwhelming reference documentation on D3.js, this short book is for you. Philipp K. Janert, author of Data Analysis with Open Source Tools (O’Reilly), provides a concise roadmap to this library, including its conventions and foundational concepts.
D3.js for the Impatient is concise, yet comprehensive. Janert presents an overall survey of working with D3.js, while steering clear of long-winded and meandering explanations. Right away, this first chapter shows you how to create simple graphs and tackle two of the library’s more unusual aspects: selecting and binding—the way D3.js uses DOM nodes to represent data visually. From there, you can easily explore individual chapters that adhere to your particular interests.