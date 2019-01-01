Terraform: Up & Running, 2nd Edition
Writing Infrastructure as Code
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: June 2019
Pages: 350
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Terraform has become a key player in the DevOps world for defining, launching, and managing infrastructure as code (IAC) across a variety of cloud and virtualization platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and many more. Expanded and thoroughly updated, this hands-on second edition shows you the fastest way to get up and running with Terraform 0.12.
Gruntwork cofounder Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman walks you through dozens of code examples that demonstrate how to use Terraform’s simple, declarative programming language for deploying and managing infrastructure with a few commands. Veteran sysadmins, DevOps engineers, and novice developers will quickly go from Terraform basics to running a full stack that can support a massive amount of traffic and a large team of developers.
- Get up to speed on all changes from Terraform 0.9 through 0.12, including backends, workspaces, first-class expressions, and much more
- Explore two new chapters on producing and testing Terraform code
- Compare Terraform to Chef, Puppet, Ansible, and Salt Stack
- Deploy server clusters, load balancers, and databases
- Use Terraform to manage the state of your infrastructure
- Create reusable infrastructure with Terraform modules
- Use advanced Terraform syntax to achieve zero-downtime deployment