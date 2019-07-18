Programming Kubernetes
Developing Cloud-Native Applications
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2019
Pages: 272
If you’re looking to develop native applications in Kubernetes, this is your guide. Developers and AppOps administrators will learn how to build Kubernetes-native applications that interact directly with the API server to query or update the state of resources. AWS developer advocate Michael Hausenblas and Red Hat principal software engineer Stefan Schimanski explain the characteristics of these apps and show you how to program Kubernetes to build them.
You’ll explore the basic building blocks of Kubernetes, including the client-go API library and custom resources. All you need to get started is a rudimentary understanding of development and system administration tools and practices, such as package management, the Go programming language, and Git.
- Walk through Kubernetes API basics and dive into the server’s inner structure
- Explore Kubernetes’s programming interface in Go, including Kubernetes API objects
- Learn about custom resources—the central extension tools used in the Kubernetes ecosystem
- Use tags to control Kubernetes code generators for custom resources
- Write custom controllers and operators and make them production ready
- Extend the Kubernetes API surface by implementing a custom API server