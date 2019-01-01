Cloud Native Transformation
Practical Patterns for Innovation
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: August 2019
Pages: 400
In the past few years, going cloud native has been a big advantage for many companies. But it’s a tough technique to get right, especially for enterprises with critical legacy systems. This practical hands-on guide examines effective architecture, design, and cultural patterns to help you transform your organization into a cloud native enterprise—whether you’re moving from older architectures or creating new systems from scratch.
By following Wealth Grid, a fictional company, you’ll understand the challenges, dilemmas, and considerations that accompany a move to the cloud. Technical managers and architects will learn best practices for taking on a successful company-wide transformation.
Cloud migration consultants Pini Reznik, Jamie Dobson, and Michelle Gienow draw patterns from the growing community of expert practitioners and enterprises that have successfully built cloud native systems. You’ll learn what works and what doesn’t when adopting cloud native—including how this transition affects not just your technology but also your organizational structure and processes.
You’ll learn:
- What cloud native means and why enterprises are so interested in it
- Common barriers and pitfalls that have affected other companies (and how to avoid them)
- Context-specific patterns for a successful cloud native transformation
- How to implement a safe, evolutionary cloud native approach
- How companies addressed root causes and misunderstandings that hindered their progress
- Case studies from real-world companies that have succeeded with cloud native transformations