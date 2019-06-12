Strategic Writing for UX
Drive Engagement, Conversion, and Retention with Every Word
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: June 2019
Pages: 194
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
When you depend on users to perform specific actions—like buying tickets, playing a game, or riding public transit—well-placed words are most effective. But how do you choose the right words? And how do you know if they work? With this practical book, you’ll learn how to write strategically for UX, using tools to build foundational pieces for UI text and UX voice strategy.
UX content strategist Torrey Podmajersky provides strategies for converting, engaging, supporting, and re-attracting users. You’ll use frameworks and patterns for content, methods to measure the content’s effectiveness, and processes to create the collaboration necessary for success. You’ll also structure your voice throughout so that the brand is easily recognizable to its audience.
- Learn how UX content works with the software development lifecycle
- Use a framework to align the UX content with product principles
- Explore content-first design to root UX text in conversation
- Learn how UX text patterns work with different voices
- Produce text that’s purposeful, concise, conversational, and clear