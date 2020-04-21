C# 8.0 in a Nutshell
The Definitive Reference
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: May 2020
Pages: 1104
When you have questions about C# 8.0 or .NET Core, this best-selling guide has the answers you need. C# is a language of unusual flexibility and breadth, but with its continual growth there’s so much more to learn. In the tradition of the O’Reilly Nutshell guides, this thoroughly updated edition is simply the best one-volume reference to the C# language available today.
Organized around concepts and use cases, C# 8.0 in a Nutshell provides intermediate and advanced programmers with a concise map of C# and .NET knowledge that also plumbs significant depths.
- Get up to speed on C#, from syntax and variables to advanced topics such as pointers, closures, and patterns
- Dig deep into LINQ with three chapters dedicated to the topic
- Explore concurrency and asynchrony, advanced threading, and parallel programming
- Work with .NET features, including regular expressions, networking, serialization, spans, reflection, and cryptography
- Delve into Roslyn, the modular C# compiler as a service