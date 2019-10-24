C# 8.0 Pocket Reference
Instant Help for C# 8.0 Programmers
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: November 2019
Pages: 248
When you need answers about using C# 8.0, this tightly focused and practical book tells you exactly what you need to know without long intros or bloated samples. Easy to browse, C# 8.0 Pocket Reference is ideal as a quick source of information or as a guide to get you rapidly up to speed if you already know Java, C++, or an earlier C# version.
All programs and code snippets are available as interactive samples in LINQPad. You can edit these samples and instantly see the results without needing to set up projects in Visual Studio. Written by the author of C# 7.0 in a Nutshell, this pocket reference covers C# 8.0 without skimping on detail, including:
- C# fundamentals and features new to C# 8.0
- Advanced topics like operator overloading, type constraints, iterators, nullable types, operator lifting, lambda expressions, and closures
- LINQ: sequences, lazy execution, standard query operators, and query expressions
- Unsafe code and pointers, custom attributes, preprocessor directives, and XML documentation