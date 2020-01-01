React: Up & Running, 2nd Edition
Building Web Applications
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2020
Pages: 222
Hit the ground running with React, the open source technology from Facebook for building rich web applications fast. Updated for the latest React release, the second edition of this hands-on guide shows you how to build React components and organize them into maintainable large-scale apps. If you’re familiar with JavaScript syntax, you’re ready to get started.
Through the course of this book, author Stoyan Stefanov helps web developers and programmers build a complete custom app for storing data on the client. You’ll quickly learn why some developers consider React the key to the web app development puzzle.
- Set up React and write your first "Hello, World" web app
- Create and use custom React components alongside generic DOM components
- Build a data table component that lets you edit, sort, search, and export its contents
- Use the JSX syntax extension as an alternative to function calls
- Set up a lean, low-level build process that helps you focus on React
- Build a complete custom app that lets you store data on the client
- Use ESLint, Flow, and Jest tools to check and test your code as your app evolves