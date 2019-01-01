Learning React, 2nd Edition
Modern Patterns for Developing React Apps
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: June 2019
Pages: 300
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
If you want to learn how to build efficient React applications, this is your book. Ideal for web developers and software engineers who understand how JavaScript, CSS, and HTML work in the browser, this updated edition provides best practices and patterns for writing modern React code. No prior knowledge of React or functional programming is necessary.
Authors Alex Banks and Eve Porcello show you how to create UIs that can deftly display changes without page reloads on large-scale data-driven websites. You’ll also discover how to work with functional programming and the latest ECMAScript features. Once you learn how to build React components with this hands-on guide, you’ll understand just how useful React can be in your organization.
- Understand key functional programming concepts with JavaScript
- Look under the hood to learn how React runs in the browser
- Create application presentation layers with React components
- Manage data and reduce the time you spend debugging applications
- Explore React’s component lifecycle to improve UI performance
- Use a routing solution for single-page application features
- Learn how to structure React applications with servers in mind