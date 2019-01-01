Designing Interfaces, 3rd Edition
Patterns for Effective Interaction Design
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: December 2019
Pages: 500
It's not easy to design good application interfaces in a world where companies must create compelling, seamless user experiences across an exploding number of channels, screens, and contexts. Design patterns, design systems, and component-based UI frameworks have emerged and now rapidly evolve to meet the challenge.
This bestselling book is one of the few reliable sources to help you navigate through the maze of design options. By capturing UI best practices and reusable ideas as design patterns, Designing Interfaces provides solutions to common design problems that you can tailor to the situation at hand.
This updated edition includes patterns for mobile apps and social media, as well as web applications and desktop software. Each pattern contains full-color examples and practical design advice that you can use immediately. Experienced designers can use this guide as a sourcebook of ideas; novices will find a roadmap to the world of interface and interaction design.