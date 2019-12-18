Designing Interfaces, 3rd Edition
Patterns for Effective Interaction Design
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: January 2020
Pages: 600
Designing good application interfaces isn’t easy now that companies need to create compelling, seamless user experiences across an exploding number of channels, screens, and contexts. In this updated third edition, you’ll learn how to navigate through the maze of design options. By capturing UI best practices as design patterns, this best-selling book provides solutions to common design problems.
You’ll learn patterns for mobile apps, web applications, and desktop software. Each pattern contains full-color examples and practical design advice you can apply immediately. Experienced designers can use this guide as an idea sourcebook, and novices will find a road map to the world of interface and interaction design.
- Understand your users before you start designing
- Build your software’s structure so it makes sense to users
- Design components to help users complete tasks on any device
- Learn how to promote wayfinding in your software
- Place elements to guide users to information and functions
- Learn how visual design can make or break product usability
- Display complex data with artful visualizations