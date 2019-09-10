Building Intelligent Cloud Applications
Develop Scalable Models Using Serverless Architectures with Azure
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: September 2019
Pages: 154
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Serverless computing is radically changing the way we build and deploy applications. With cloud providers running servers and managing machine resources, companies now can focus solely on the application’s business logic and functionality. This hands-on book shows experienced programmers how to build and deploy scalable machine learning and deep learning models using serverless architectures with Microsoft Azure.
You’ll learn step-by-step how to code machine learning into your projects using Python and pre-trained models that include tools such as image recognition, speech recognition, and classification. You’ll also examine issues around deployment and continuous delivery including scaling, security, and monitoring.
This book is divided into four parts:
- Cloud-based development: learn the basics of serverless computing with machine learning, functions as a service (FaaS), and the use of APIs
- Adding intelligence: create serverless applications using Azure Functions; learn how to use pre-built machine-learning and deep-learning models
- Deployment and continuous delivery: get up to speed with Azure Kubernetes Service, as well as Azure Security Center, and Azure Monitoring
- Application examples: deliver data at the edge, build conversational interfaces, and use convolutional neural networks for image classification