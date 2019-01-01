Laws of UX
Design Principles for Persuasive and Ethical Products
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: September 2019
Pages: 150
Every designer today should learn the fundamentals of psychology. Instead of forcing users to conform to a product design or experience, designers need to learn how users behave and interact with various digital interfaces.
This guide provides some key principles from psychology to help you design more intuitive, human-centered products and experiences. Humans have an underlying blueprint for how we perceive and process the world around us, and through simple lessons in psychology, this guide will help you define this blueprint.