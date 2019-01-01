Practical Automated Machine Learning on Azure
Using AutoML to Build and Deploy Intelligent Solutions
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2019
Pages: 225
Develop smart applications without spending days and weeks building machine-learning models. With this practical book, you’ll learn how to apply automated machine learning (AutoML), a process that uses machine learning to help people build machine learning models. Deepak Mukunthu, Parashar Shah, and Wee Hyong Tok provide a mix of technical depth, hands-on examples, and case studies that show how customers are solving real-world problems with this technology.
Building machine-learning models is an iterative and time-consuming process. Even those who know how to create ML models may be limited in how much they can explore. Once you complete this book, you’ll understand how to apply AutoML to your data right away.
- Learn how companies in different industries are benefiting from AutoML
- Get started with AutoML using Azure
- Explore aspects such as algorithm selection, auto featurization, and hyperparameter tuning
- Understand how data analysts, BI professions, developers can use AutoML in their familiar tools and experiences
- Learn how to get started using AutoML for use cases including classification, regression, and forecasting.