Java Performance, 2nd Edition
In-Depth Advice for Tuning and Programming Java 8, 11, and Beyond
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2019
Pages: 450
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Coding and testing are generally considered separate areas of expertise. In this practical book, Java expert Scott Oaks takes the approach that anyone who works with Java should be equally adept at understanding how code behaves in the Java Virtual Machine—including the tunings likely to help performance. This updated second edition helps you gain in-depth knowledge of Java application performance using both the JVM and the Java platform.
Developers and performance engineers alike will learn a variety of features, tools, and processes for improving the way Java 8 and 11 LTS releases perform. While the emphasis is on production-supported releases and features, this book also features previews of exciting new technologies such as ahead-of-time compilation and experimental garbage collections.
- Understand how various Java platforms and compilers affect performance
- Learn how Java garbage collection works
- Apply four principles to obtain best results from performance testing
- Use the JDK and other tools to learn how a Java application is performing
- Minimize the garbage collector’s impact through tuning and programming practices
- Tackle performance issues in Java EE and SE APIs
- Improve Java-driven database application performance