Learning Java, 5th Edition
An Introduction to Real-World Programming with Java
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: March 2020
Pages: 518
If you’re new to Java—or new to programming—this best-selling book will guide you through the language features and APIs of Java 11. With fun, compelling, and realistic examples, authors Marc Loy, Patrick Niemeyer, and Daniel Leuck introduce you to Java fundamentals—including its class libraries, programming techniques, and idioms—with an eye toward building real applications.
You’ll learn powerful new ways to manage resources and exceptions in your applications—along with core language features included in recent Java versions.
- Develop with Java, using the compiler, interpreter, and other tools
- Explore Java’s built-in thread facilities and concurrency package
- Learn text processing and the powerful regular expressions API
- Write advanced networked or web-based applications and services