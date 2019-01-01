Programming C# 8.0
Build Windows, Web, and Desktop Applications
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: May 2019
Pages: 750
C# is undeniably one of the most versatile programming languages available to engineers today. With this comprehensive guide, you’ll learn just how powerful the combination of C# and .NET can be. Author Ian Griffiths guides you through C# 8.0 fundamentals and teaches you techniques for building web and desktop applications.
Designed for experienced programmers, this book provides many code examples to help you work with the nuts and bolts of C# code, such as generics, dynamic typing, nullable reference types, and asynchronous programming features. You’ll also get up to speed on ASP.NET, LINQ, and other .NET tools.
- Discover how C# supports fundamental coding features such as classes, other custom types, collections, and error handling
- Understand the differences between dynamic and static typing in C#
- Query and process diverse data sources such as in-memory object models, databases, and XML documents with LINQ
- Use .NET’s multithreading features to exploit your computer’s parallel processing capabilities
- Learn how the new asynchronous language features can help improve application responsiveness and scalability